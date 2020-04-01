The Illinois High School Association said Tuesday evening “we are still optimistic that we will be able to conduct spring sport state tournaments” in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order to extend stay-in-place precautions for the novel coronavirus through April 30.

In a followup news release on Wednesday, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said there would likely be an acclimatization period before contests would begin. The Board of Directors is looking at the possibility of moving state finals later in June. He also said that another extension of the stay-at-home period that prevents classes from resuming would "most certainly result in the cancellation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year."

The release on Tuesday also served as an announcement by Anderson that the IHSA Board of Directors held its March meeting via video conference call and that it was shifting its agenda for the April 21 board meeting.

The IHSA updated its website to say it was supportive of the stance taken by the Illinois Superintendent of Schools that no schools should organize practices or games while high schools are closed through April 30.

The extension removed another 22 competition days from the calendar. The previous stay-at-home order had been through April 7.

Wethersfield athletics director Jeff Parsons issued a release that said all Annawan-Wethersfield co-op activities were canceled through April 30. It made no mention of activities after that date.

Should competition resume May 1, here is what the remainder of the spring sports schedule looks like for Kewanee High School and the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op.

Track and Field

The Annawan-Wethersfield Titan Invitational is scheduled for Friday, May 1. Kewanee will attend the Sherrard Tiger Relays the same day.

Kewanee’s Brockman Relays are scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.

The Three Rivers Conference will have its girls track meet Thursday, May 7, at Erie High School.

The Lincoln Trail Conference meet for boys and girls will be Friday, May 8 at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.

Both Kewanee and A-W boys teams are scheduled to attend a meet in Galva on Monday, May 11.

Three Rivers Conference boys meet will be Friday, May 15, at Orion High School.

A-W’s boys have a prep meet Monday, May 18, at Oregon

The track postseason begins with girls sectionals May 13-15. Boys sectionals are May 20-22.

Girls state runs Thursday, May 21 through Saturday, May 23. Boys state runs Thursday, May 28, through Saturday, May 30.

Softball

There is little more than two weeks left to the regular season.

On Friday, May 1, A-W is scheduled to play ROWVA in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. at Howes Park in Annawan while Kewanee has a road game at Morrison.

Monday May 4: A-W at Abingdon. Tuesday, May 5, Kewanee at Rockridge. Thursday, May 7: Alleman at A-W. Friday, May 8: Kewanee has its first home game vs. Fulton at Northeast Park. Saturday, May 9: A-W at Princeville for a doubleheader while Kewanee at Monmouth-Roseville.

The next week’s games are May 11: A-W at Morrison, Erie-Prophetstown at Kewanee. May 12: Ridgewood at Kewanee. May 13: Kewanee at E-P. May 16: A-W at Putnam County.

Regional quarterfinals are Monday, May 18. Regional semifinals are Tuesday and Wednesday, May 19-20. Regional finals are Friday or Saturday, May 22-23.

Sectional semifinals are Tuesday and Wednesday, May 26-27. Sectional finals are Friday, May 29.

Supersectionals are Monday, June 1. The state semifinals are Friday, June 5. The state finals are Saturday, June 6.

Baseball

Like softball, baseball has about two weeks left.

On Friday, May 1, Kewanee is at Morrison. On Saturday, May 2, A-W plays host to ROWVA for a doubleheader at Howes Park.

Tuesday, May 5: A-W vs. Eureka at Dozer Park and Kewanee is at Rockridge. Wednesday, May 6: Kewanee at Geneseo. Thursday, May 7: Monmouth-Roseville at A-W and Kewanee vs. Fulton at Nelson Corp. Field in Clinton, Iowa. Friday, May 8: Peoria Christian at A-W. Saturday, May 9: A-W at Princeville for a doubleheader.

The next week’s games are May 11: A-W at Morrison and E-P at Kewanee. May 12: Ridgewood at Kewanee. May 13: Kewanee at E-P. May 15: Illinois Valley Central at Kewanee. May 16: A-W at Putnam County.

Regional quarterfinals are Monday and Tuesday, May 18-19. Regional semifinals are Wednesday and Thursday, May 20-21. Regional finals are Friday or Saturday, May 22-23.

Sectional semifinals are Wednesday and Thursday, May 27-28. Sectional finals are Saturday, May 30.

Supersectionals are Monday, June 1. State semifinals are Friday, June 5. State finals are Saturday, June 6.