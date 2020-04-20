The Bears enter the NFL draft with several roster holes to fill with their seven picks.

Here’s a look at their biggest needs and which players might be available. The first round of the draft is 7 p.m. Thursday, with rounds 2 and 3 taking place at 6 p.m. Friday and the rounds 4 through 7 starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

1. Offensive line

The Bears need depth beyond Germain Ifedi. They lost swing tackle Cornelius Lucas to the Redskins in free agency and need a replacement, though they did sign former Packers second-round pick Jason Spriggs to a one-year deal. Ifedi also can play tackle, so there’s some flexibility should the Bears be eyeing an interior line prospect in the draft.

Top prospects: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa, and Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama.

Second-round possibilities: Austin Jackson, OT, USC; Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State; Josh Jones, OT, Houston; Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia; Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan; Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU; Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette.

2. Cornerback

The Bears cut veteran Prince Amukamara after three seasons in Chicago and need his replacement to play opposite Kyle Fuller and slot cornerback Buster Skrine.

Top prospect: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State.

Second-round possibilities: Jeff Gladney, TCU; Trevon Diggs, Alabama; A.J. Terrell, Clemson; Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn; Kristian Fulton, LSU; Jaylon Johnson, Utah; Damon Arnette, Ohio State.

3. Wide receiver

The Bears need a speedy replacement for Taylor Gabriel, whom they cut after he missed seven games in 2019 with a pair of concussions. Beyond Allen Robinson, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, there are a lot of questions with the receiving corps. Anthony Miller is recovering from his second left shoulder surgery in as many years.

Top prospects: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, and CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma.

Second-round possibilities: Denzel Mims, Baylor; Jalen Reagor, TCU; Michael Pittman Jr., USC; K.J. Hamler, Penn State; Chase Claypool, Notre Dame.

4. Safety

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix moved on to the Cowboys after his one season in Chicago, and the Bears need a starter to play alongside Eddie Jackson.

Top prospect: Xavier McKinney, Alabama.

Second-round possibilities: Grant Delpit, LSU; Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota; Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois; Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne; Ashtyn Davis, California.

5. Tight end

It might seem silly that tight end is a position of need when the Bears have nine on their roster. But look at that list again and pick out the established playmakers. That’s difficult to do.

Top prospect: Cole Kmet, Notre Dame.

Second-round possibilities: Kmet; Adam Trautman, Dayton; Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic.

