Steamboat Classic: The 47th running of the event, slated for June 20, has been pushed back to Sept. 5, the Illinois Valley Striders announced Friday. Social distancing rules have made training for the event difficult and organizational meetings with sponsors, vendors and volunteers have been delayed, the organization said, in addition to the uncertainty about whether a public event would be allowed in July. Online registration and further information is available at www.steamboatclassic.org.

Illinois commitment: Luke Goode, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Illini. Goode averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a junior at Homestead High School, according to Max Preps. He is the first member of Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class.