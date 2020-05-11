When might Illinois’ pro sports teams compete again?

Great question. As that’s too unwieldy to tackle in a sentence or two, here’s where each team stands at the moment, as well as look at their home stadiums and recent attendance figures -- in case fans are allowed back piecemeal.

Stadium: Soldier Field.

Average attendance: 61,916 in 2019.

Schedule status: The 2020 Bears season is scheduled to open Sept. 13 in Detroit. On Wednesday, the NFL distributed a memo to all its teams outlining “Phase 1” of its reopening, which will begin after May 15. It will allow some employees to return to team facilities, though permission must be obtained from local governments.

In the meantime, offseason programs are being conducted remotely, although it’s uncertain whether training camps will begin on time.

The NFL draft was held virtually in April, with the Bears selecting seven players including tight end Cole Kmet (Notre Dame) and defensive back Jaylon Johnson (Utah).

Stadium: Wrigley Field.

Average attendance: 38,208 in 2019.

Schedule status: Spring training was suspended March 12, and the 2020 season, initially scheduled to open March 26, was delayed indefinitely. Major League Baseball has floated several plans to restart its season, but nothing is set in stone.

In the meantime, the Cubs opened some of their Wrigleyville facilities -- including the Wrigley Field concourse and Hotel Zachary -- to assist in the city’s effort against the coronavirus.

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field.

Average attendance: 20,622 in 2019.

Schedule status: Spring training was suspended March 12, and the 2020 season, initially scheduled to open March 26, was delayed indefinitely. MLB has floated several plans to restart its season, but nothing is set in stone.

The White Sox held a blood drive Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, in partnership with the American Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch. Former Sox slugger Ron Kittle was on hand to donate blood, which will help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Stadium: United Center.

Average attendance: 18,804 in 2019-20.

Schedule status: The 2019-20 season was suspended indefinitely March 11. As of May 8, the NBA is allowing players to use team facilities for individual workouts, though teams must adhere to local rules.

Events postponed: The NBA draft lottery was scheduled for May 19 and the combine from May 21-24 in Chicago; both have been postponed, and no reschedule dates have been announced.

The Bulls were 22-43 when play was suspended -- confirming another season without a playoff appearance. The team has been busy during the shutdown, shuffling the front office to end the GarPax era. In mid-April, the Bulls announced Arturas Karnisovas as vice president of basketball operations, fired general manager Gar Forman and reassigned John Paxson to an adviser role. Marc Eversley was hired May 1 to replace Forman as GM.

In part to help fill the void of live sports, ESPN pushed up the release of “The Last Dance,” the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls.

Stadium: Wintrust Arena.

Average attendance: 6,835 in 2019.

Schedule status: The 2020 season, initially scheduled to open May 15, was delayed indefinitely April 3.

The WNBA draft was held virtually on April 17, the TV ratings of which saw a 123% increase from 2019. The Sky added depth at forward, selecting Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard with the No. 8 pick.

During the draft, Sky center Stefanie Dolson revealed she and her family tested positive for coronavirus.

Stadium: United Center.

Average attendance: 21,441 in 2019-20 (includes standing room only, capacity is 19,717).

Schedule status: The 2019-20 season was suspended indefinitely March 12.

The Blackhawks Convention, originally set for July 24-26 at the Hilton Chicago, has been canceled.

The Blackhawks were sitting on 72 points -- six points out of a wild-card spot -- when play was suspended.

Stadium: Soldier Field.

Average 2019 attendance: 12,324 at SeatGeek Stadium (20,000 capacity).

Schedule status: The 2020 season opened March 1 but was suspended indefinitely March 12 after only two matches. As of May 6, MLS is allowing individual workouts at outdoor team practice fields, though the Fire are not among the teams that have resumed training. Matches are suspended through at least June 8.

The Fire (0-1-1, 1 point) were still looking for their first win of the season when play was suspended. Their long-awaited return to Soldier Field -- scheduled for March 21 -- was postponed.

Stadium: SeatGeek Stadium.

Average attendance: 5,451 in 2019.

Schedule status: The 2020 season, initially scheduled to open April 18, was delayed indefinitely March 20. As of May 6, the NWSL is allowing individual workouts at outdoor team practice fields.

Like many women’s sports teams, the Red Stars are in a tough financial position because of the lack of revenue streams caused by the shutdown. They unveiled a new, Chicago flag-centric jersey that pays tribute to the city’s 77 neighborhoods and skyline on April 30.

