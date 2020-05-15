LOCAL UPDATE

Running calendar: Running events originally scheduled for Saturday have been changed or canceled because of the novel coronavirus. The Bridge the Gap to Health 5K, 10K and half-marathon to be run in Quincy is now a virtual race. The Marion Arts Festival run in Marion, Iowa, was canceled. The Run the Rock 5K and 10K at the Rock Island Arsenal will be a virtual race. The Streator YMCA Memorial Day 5K for May 25 was canceled. The Galesburg Railroad Days 5K for June 27 has been canceled.

Lake Calhoun Ladies League: In the first women’s golf report of the season, the league played on Tuesday. In the A flight, Paula Boston was low gross at 50, Bonnie Schmidt was low net at 41. In the B flight, Linda VandeVelde was low gross at 48 and Karen Goff was low net at 38. In the C flight, Kim Goodrich was low gross and Margie Januis was low net at 37. Rogena Lumberry and VanDeVelde were low putts at 16.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Player’s union: Lawyers for the baseball players' union asked Major League Baseball to submit a slew of financial documents that detail the industry's finances.

Art Howe: Former major league manager and infielder Art Howe is in intensive care in a Houston hospital with the coronavirus. The 73-year-old Howe, best known as the manager of the "Moneyball" Oakland Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, confirmed to Houston TV station KPRC 2 on Thursday night he has been dealing with the illness since first feeling symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3. Howe told the station he found out he was positive two days after being tested and tried to recover at home. He went to the hospital by ambulance on Tuesday, and remained in ICU.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Western Illinois: Nick Irvin, who has coached Chicago Morgan Park to four Class 3A state titles, is to become an assistant men's basketball coach at Western Illinois University. On Thursday morning, the Macomb-based school announced Irvin is to join the staff of new WIU coach Rob Jeter. Irvin amassed a 301-70 record over 12 seasons at Morgan Park. Jeter also selected Chad Boudreau to be associate head coach. Boudreau has been the head coach at Highland Community College in Freeport, where he was a two-time region coach of the year.

Arrest Warrants: Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, 22, and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, 27, after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a backyard cookout, authorities said Thursday. Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Police said the four men then fled the home in three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW, which were parked in a way to allow a quick getaway.

Arizona Coyotes: Confirmed Thursday that they are parting ways with president and CEO Ahron Cohen.

Obituary

Bob Watson, a two-time All-Star as a player who later became the first black general manager to win a World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996, has died after a long battle with kidney disease. He was 74. Watson made the All-Star team in 1973 and '75, hit over .300 four times and drove in at least 100 runs twice while hitting in the middle of the Astros' lineup. He also holds the distinction of scoring the 1 millionth run in major league history, accomplishing the feat on May 4, 1975, against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park.

Pepper Rodgers, a colorful personality who helped Georgia Tech to an unbeaten season as a player in 1952 and went on to coach the Yellow Jackets as well as Kansas, UCLA and Memphis teams in both the USFL and CFL, died Thursday. He was 88.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

NBC Sports: On-air personalities are taking a pay cut through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua said in a statement that the pay cuts are voluntary. The pay cuts range from 5% to 10%.

Olympics: The IOC set aside $800 million on Thursday for loans and payments arising from the pandemic that forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed. "We anticipate that we will have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our part of the responsibilities for the organization of the games," International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.

Russian soccer: League will restart on June 21. The league intends to pack eight rounds of games into just over one month to finish on July 22. League president Sergei Pryadkin says all games will be held in empty stadiums. The Russian Cup will also continue with the final on July 25.

German soccer: Federation has delayed the restart of the men's third-division because it doesn't have political approval. Games in the first and second divisions will resume Saturday.

World Rugby: Postponed July test matches involving southern and northern hemisphere nations because of ongoing restrictions on international travel.

Aussie rules football: Will kick off again on June 11. The AFL, Australia's most-watched sports league in terms of attendance and TV audience, was suspended on March 22 after one round.

From Gannett and Associated Press reports