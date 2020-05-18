LOCAL UPDATE

Rescheduled: The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Banquet that was rescheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University has been postponed. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 27, 2021 during the annual IHSFCA Clinic at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign. All tickets for the 2020 banquet will still be honored at the 2021 banquet. Ticket cost is $30 for Adults and $15 for Children 12 and under. Tickets will be available by mailing check made out to IHSFCA at: IHSFCA Hall of Fame, 202 Forest Ridge Ct., Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Major League Baseball: Told players their prorated salaries would contribute to an average loss of $640,000 for each game over an 82-game season in empty ballparks, according to a presentation from the commissioner's office to the union that was obtained by The Associated Press. Painting a picture of a $10 billion industry shuttered by the contagion, the 12-page document titled "Economics of Playing Without Fans in Attendance" and dated May 12 was an initial step in negotiations aimed at starting the delayed season around the Fourth of July.

Art Howe: Former major league manager and infielder was released from a Houston hospital Sunday after a stay in intensive care because of the coronavirus. The 73-year-old Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Korean LPGA: In a return to official live tournament golf after the coronavirus pandemic, Park Hyun-kung shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win by one stroke. Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271 on the Lakewood Country Club course. Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-jeong (71), who led by three strokes after the third round, were tied for second.

Courts: NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were released from Broward County Jail on Sunday, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a cookout at a Miramar home. Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. The New York Giants defender is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident. Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seattle Seahawks player posted a $100,000 bond.

University of Miami: Guard Elijah Olaniyi is transferring from Stony Brook. Olaniyi announced his decision Sunday on Twitter. He's expected to sit out the 2020-21 season and has one year of eligibility. The 6-foot-5 Olaniyi, who is from Newark, New Jersey, started 64 games in three years at Stony Brook and averaged 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 28 games last season as a junior.

Packers: Aaron Rodgers acknowledges Green Bay drafting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round surprised him and complicated his hopes of playing his entire career with the same team.

Bryant death: Ara Zobayan, the pilot flying Kobe Bryant and seven others to a youth basketball tournament, did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, and all nine sustained immediately fatal injuries when their helicopter slammed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in January, according to autopsies released. The reports by the Los Angeles County coroner's office provide a clinical but unvarnished look at the brutality of the crash.

University of Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa, a backup quarterback at Alabama behind star brother Tua Tagovailoa, is transferring to Maryland. He announced the decision on Twitter.

Obituaries

Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS's "The NFL Today" and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70. A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington, Kentucky, hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder. Miss America in 1971, George joined Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 on "The NFL Today." Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder later was added to the cast. George spent three seasons on the live pregame show, returned in 1980 and left in 1983, winning plaudits for her warmth of her interviews with star athletes. George was briefly married to Hollywood producer Robert Evans in the mid-1970s and to John Y. Brown Jr. from 1979-98. Brown owned Kentucky Fried Chicken and the NBA's Boston Celtics and served as the governor of Kentucky.

Michael McCaskey, who led the Chicago Bears for nearly three decades following the death of his grandfather George Halas, died Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team said. He was 76. A Yale graduate and the oldest of Ed and team matriarch Virginia McCaskey's 11 children, Michael joined the family business in 1983 as president and CEO following the death of Halas, a founding father of the NFL and the franchise. He succeeded Ed McCaskey as chairman in 1999 and remained in that role until brother George McCaskey took over in 2011. He was chosen NFL Executive of the Year by his peers following the 1985 championship season.

Ernie Gonzalez, who spent four years on the PGA Tour and won the rain-shortened Pensacola Open in 1986, has died. He was 59. The PGA Tour said he died Friday in a Chicago hospital of Alzheimer's. Gonzalez played 119 events over a four-year span from 1985 through 1988, when he finished 207th on the money list.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

NFL: Teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it.

Preakness Stakes: The 145th running of the horse race has been rescheduled for Oct. 3.

Tennis: More than 40 top-level professional tennis tournaments are off the sport's 2020 calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic as of Friday. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement that his tour, which now has ruled out any competition before August, is assessing the "feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season."

German soccer: Bayern Munich has beaten Union Berlin 2-0 in its first game for more than two months as the Bundesliga resumed. Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty and Benjamin Pavard with a header as Bayern remained unbeaten in 2020. All games are being played without fans. A player for third-division club Chemnitz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

English Premier League: Clubs will try on Monday to agree on protocols to allow a return to training. Up to 40 players and coaches at each club were due to be tested for the coronavirus across Sunday and Monday. A further wave of testing will take place across the 20 clubs later in the week in a bid to detect infections.

Spanish soccer: Clubs can begin group training sessions this week despite stricter lockdown restrictions.

Scottish Professional Football League: Declared Celtic the champion and called off the remainder of the season. It is the Celtics ninth straight title.

Russia: Relaxed border restrictions for athletes and coaches. The goal is to restart the Russian Premier League on June 21 and include foreign players.

By the Associated Press and staff reports