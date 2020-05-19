MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Miami Marlins: WIll allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

NFL: Amending the Rooney Rule. The league will require teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach openings. At least one minority candidate must be interviewed for a coordinator's spot.

Cheerleading: Kentucky has fired its cheerleading coaches after an internal investigation determined they failed to oversee off-campus events that included hazing, alcohol use and public nudity by the championship squad. The school announced Monday that head coach Jomo Thompson and assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were fired from the program, which has won 24 national titles the past 35 years.

Obituary

Robert Jerry "Ben" Williams Jr., former Buffalo Bills defensive end and the first African- American player to appear in a game at Mississippi, has died. He was 65. Ole Miss announced in a release that Williams died Monday from natural causes at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital. Affectionately known as "Gentle Ben," he was the Rebels' first black player to earn All-America honors as a first-team selection in 1975, and was also a three-time first team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday pro sports leagues and entities in baseball, basketball, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, football, and car racing can apply to the state to hold events without spectators starting May 31. Abbott also said Little League baseball can resume play with parents watching under social distancing guidelines. Youth sports camps may also open in June.

Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf says NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.

Furman: Eliminating baseball and men's lacrosse as part of a university-wide plan to offset losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. The school said Monday the cuts would save about $5 million going forward. There are no plans to reinstate the teams should financial conditions improve, the Southern Conference school said.

USA Baseball: Tentatively scheduled July 24 as the start date for its 2020 schedule of summer events. The nation's sport governing body says the first event would be the 14U Cup from July 24-26 at the national training complex in Cary, North Carolina. Eight other age-group competitions will be held from late July through August.

World TeamTennis: CEO Carlos Silva says the league is "still on track for July 12" to open its three-week season and is hoping to select a site this week.

LeBron James: Reiterated Monday that he is hopeful the NBA season can resume, with the caveat that the health and well-being of players won't be jeopardized by a return to play. "Definitely not giving up on the season," James said. "Not only myself and my teammates, the Lakers organization, we want to play. There's a lot of players that I know personally that want to play. And obviously, we don't ever want to jeopardize the health of any of our players or any of the players' families and so on and so on.”

USGA: Doing away with qualifying for the first time since 1924. Open qualifying is the hallmark of golf's second-oldest championship. The USGA often points out that typically half of the 156-man field has to go through either 36-hole qualifying or 18-hole and 36-hole qualifying.

Professional Bull Riders: Announced a new competition that will culminate in South Dakota on July 10-12 with live crowds. Organizers of the bull riding event said they would provide face coverings to fans, space seats 4 to 6 feet apart and control the flow of people in and out of the arena to accommodate social distancing.

Preakness Stakes: The 145th running of the horse race has been rescheduled for Oct. 3.

Tennis: More than 40 top-level professional tennis tournaments are off the sport's 2020 calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic as of Friday. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement that his tour, which now has ruled out any competition before August, is assessing the "feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season."

German soccer: Bayern Munich has beaten Union Berlin 2-0 in its first game for more than two months as the Bundesliga resumed. Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty and Benjamin Pavard with a header as Bayern remained unbeaten in 2020. All games are being played without fans. A player for third-division club Chemnitz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spanish soccer: Clubs can begin group training sessions this week despite stricter lockdown restrictions.

Italian soccer: Serie A is suspended until June 14.

Scottish Professional Football League: Declared Celtic the champion and called off the remainder of the season. It is the Celtics ninth straight title.

Russia: Relaxed border restrictions for athletes and coaches. The goal is to restart the Russian Premier League on June 21 and include foreign players.

Bundesliga: Soccer players will be reminded not to celebrate goals together after Hertha Berlin's team shared hugs and high fives over the weekend.

Spanish soccer: Players from club Rayo Vallecano have refused to practice in protest against reduced salaries.

English Football Association: Says it is in discussion with clubs in the top women's league about the possibility of cutting short the season.

Premier League: Clubs have agreed on the measures that will allow non-contact training sessions to resume this week.

By The Associated Press