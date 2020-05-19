The last two area schools in the #IllinoisGymShowdown were eliminated from the online competition on Tuesday morning.

Both Wethersfield and Galva high schools had advanced to the third-round matchups in Bracket G of the statewide contest at the Twitter account @HSLogoscom.

Wethersfield was matched with Bushnell-Prairie City, whose gym has bleacher seating on all sides and a hardwood floor of light tan. The Spartan mascot is rendered in dark stain at midcourt and the 3-point zone is rendered in dark stain as well.

B-PC won with 65.3% of the 513 votes cast.

Galva faced Thornton. Both gyms feature baseline stages and sideline seating. Thornton’s is larger, a true well design, with a sunken floor and endline seating at the end opposite the stage. It is dressed in purple lanes and sidelines with dark stain for the 3-point zone. Galva is dressed in blue and gold, with paint on the free-throw jump circles and light stain elsewhere.

Thronton won with 59.7% of the 397 votes cast.

Over in Bracket E, the home court of the defunct Marseilles Panthers stayed alive in the competition. Marseilles won with 51.2% of the 576 votes. While the high school in Marseilles is closed, the gym is still used by the Marseilles district for junior high sports while Ottawa Marquette employs it as the host site for its holiday tournament, which Kewanee High School takes part in.

A Bracket H matchup that has drawn more than 1,100 votes as of Tuesday morning was between two signature southern Illinois gymnasiums, Collinsville and Herrin. Collinsville led with 58.6% of the vote.