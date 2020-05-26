MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

NASCAR: Suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin's team because a piece of tungsten fell off his car on the pace lap before the Coca-Cola 600. The tungsten is required to meet minimum weight requirements on the car and the NASCAR rule book states if it is separated at any point it is an automatic four-race suspension for the crew chief, car chief and engineer. Chris Gabehart, the crew chief, was suspended along with car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons. Joe Gibbs Racing said it would not appeal the penalty.

Golf: Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of "The Match: Champions for Charity" attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history. It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life. Woods and Peyton Manning scored a 1-up victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, a match that featured high entertainment with shots and with words, along with raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Patrick Ewing: The 57-year-old Georgetown basketball coach and New York Knicks Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home.

NHL: The league released a memo saying it is targeting early next month as the start date for Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol, including the opening of practice rinks and allowing small, voluntary group workouts on and off the ice. In Phase 2, on-ice sessions will be noncontact and involve up to six players, who will wear masks when entering and exiting facilities and be expected to maintain social distancing.

Spanish soccer: League clubs are allowed to train with groups of up to 14 players as the league stays on track to restart in less than three weeks. Only 10 players were allowed in group training last week because of confinement restrictions.

National Women's Soccer League: Players may start training in small groups, provided it is done under league protocols and meets the requirements of local authorities.

German soccer: DFB treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge has presented figures to a general meeting showing a possible loss of nearly 77 million euros ($83 million) in the worst-case scenario. The deficit would be smaller if national-team games can resume in the second half of 2020.

Barcelona soccer: Launched a line of protective masks for its fans during the coronavirus pandemic. The club says the masks are available in three different models with exclusive designs using Barcelona's colors.

Football Association: The top women's soccer league in England has been canceled. A decision was taken to end the Women's Super League and a second-tier league with immediate effect following "overwhelming feedback from the clubs" and to give them the chance to "prepare and focus on next season."

Japan: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the swift development of vaccines and effective treatments for COVID-19 are priorities towards achieving the Tokyo Olympics next year.

French tennis federation: Will set aside nine million euros ($9.8 million) for its players who financially struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

By The Associated Press