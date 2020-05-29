The PGA Tour and tournament officials have canceled the John Deere Classic, which was scheduled for July 9-12 in Silvis, Ill.

The tour on Thursday cited “ongoing local- and state-related challenges related to gathering restrictions.”

The PGA Tour still is planning to return to action June 11-14 for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. That event will be the first of four held without fans.

John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson said “this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”

Illinois still has one PGA Tour event on the calendar — the BMW Championship. Olympia Fields will host the FedEx Cup event Aug. 27-30.

Despite the cancellation, the John Deere Classic will continue its Birdies for Charity fundraiser. Nearly $14 million was generated in support of 543 local and regional charity organizations, bringing the tournament’s all-time total to $120 million since the first playing in 1971.

