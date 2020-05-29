LOCAL UPDATE

Volleyball referee training: Carl Sandburg College’s Corporate & Leisure College is offering a course to teach individuals the fundamentals of volleyball and how to officiate matches. Classes will be held via Zoom videoconference each Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. July 9-Aug. 13, plus an in-person officials’ clinic on a Saturday in August. The deadline to register is June 29, and the cost is $70, which includes an instructional book for classes. The average pay to officiate games is $30-$40 an hour. No prior volleyball knowledge is necessary, but enrollees must be 17 years of age to register. Tony Oligney-Estill, director of parks & recreation for the City of Galesburg, will facilitate the class sessions. To register, call (309) 345-3501 or email community@sandburg.edu.

Running: The TBK Livefit with Lupus Autoimmune Awareness 5K and 10K on Saturday at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa, was postponed.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

University of Iowa: Athletic director Gary Barta is not ruling out having a full stadium for home football games. Barta told reporters the school is planning for several different scenarios, and one of them is opening 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium to "as many fans as want to join us."

Western Kentucky: Proposed a staggered restart plan that would allow the return of 65 football players for voluntary workouts on June 8. Volleyball, soccer and the remaining 40 football players will return July 6 and be followed days later by the men's and women's basketball teams.

MotoGP: Working with the Spanish government to resume racing in July, likely with consecutive events at the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera.

Georgia Tech: Will begin the first phase of a plan to reopen its athletic facilities on June 15. Under the initial reopening phase, athletes who live in the Atlanta area will be able to use campus weight rooms and athletic training facilities on a voluntary basis.

Virginia: Gov. Ralph Northam says NASCAR will be allowed to resume in the state without spectators. Scheduled races are Martinsville Speedway on June 10. Richmond Raceway on Sept. 12 and a return to Martinsville on Nov. 1.

Maryland: Live horse racing is slated to resume his weekend with a three-day session at Laurel Park, which will remain closed to the general public.

Serie A: Italy's top soccer league will resume on June 20.

Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott has revised a decision to let pro sports leagues host events without fans starting in June as part of the states' move to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott's new order allows outdoor stadiums to host fans up to 25% of their normal capacity. Indoor events will still be without spectators. The order does not address college sports events.

Major League Soccer: Teams can begin voluntary outdoor small group training sessions.

Darlington Raceway: Will hold graduation ceremonies for the South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics. There will be 120 graduating seniors at Saturday's event from the school in Hartsville, a few miles from NASCAR's oldest superspeedway. Afterward, the graduates and their parents will have the chance to drive their vehicles for a lap around the 1.366-mile track and get their pictures taken on the start-finish line.

Philadelphia: Malcolm Jenkins will be the keynote speaker at Philadelphia's virtual graduation on June 9. Individual high schools will be distributing caps and gowns to the students to wear during the festivities.

Premier League: The BBC and Sky Sports say there will be a doubleheader June 17 with Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

European Tour: Will resume with the British Masters in northern England from July 22-25 before five further events in the "UK Swing" across England and Wales.

