Because Kewanee and Annawan high schools have different procedures, implementation of Stage 1 of the Illinois High School Association’s return-to-play plan won’t take place immediately.

But it looks like athletes for the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op will be able to hit the weight room first.

Jeff Parsons, athletics director for Wethersfield, said the co-op board met on Friday after the return-to-play instructions were issued and gave the go-ahead to start implementing weight-room activities.

A-W football coach Logan Willits, who also is the weight-training coordinator, is in the process of scheduling students into their small groups — or “pods” as the National Federation of State High School Associations medical guidelines call them. These pods will be the same small group of athletes who will always work together.

The idea is that this group of nine or fewer students (Willits or other supervisor acting as the 10th person in a small group) work independently of others; that way if there is an instance of a COVID-19 infection within a particular pod — they can be isolated so that the training of other pods are not disrupted.

The IHSA’s Stage 1 document recommends the pods be organized by sport, with an emphasis on their fall sport participation. Sessions can only include weightlifting, running, and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. All sport-specific drills are prohibited. Any equipment specific to a sport (say a blocking sled in football) or weights requiring spotting (such as bench press with anything other than light weights) are also prohibited. Social distancing rules — maintaining a 6-foot buffer between people — is also required.

Parsons said every athlete in the co-op, including incoming freshmen, were emailed with instructions to contact Willits for scheduling. Parsons stressed that the sooner all the athletes respond, the sooner weight training can begin.

“I’m just glad we’re able to do something,” Parsons said. “I’d love for us to be able to get on the field, play some baseball or volleyball or football. Hopefully, that will happen in the next stage. But to expand on this, we want to start slow.”

The weight rooms at Wethersfield and Annawan will both be used; the most likely scenario at this stage will be morning sessions at Wethersfield three days a week and afternoon sessions at Annawan, whose weight facility is behind the football field. Calisthenics will be conducted outdoors whenever possible, Parsons said.

“We’ll do our agilities outside,” he said. “The less places we can affect, the better.”

For sports not in the co-op — Wethersfield and Annawan maintain separate teams for volleyball, boys basketball and girls basketball — individual coaches will be responsible for weight training. In Wethersfield’s case, Tonya Vincent would oversee volleyball, Todd Hansen girls basketball and Parsons boys basketball. A similar arrangement would be in place at Annawan.

Parsons said it’s “a tough process on everybody.”

“It doesn’t matter how tough you are, this has been tough on everybody mentally,” he added.

For Kewanee High School, its weight-training program has been prepared and submitted to the Henry County Health Department and will be presented to the District 229 board of education meeting on Monday, June 15. If approved by the board, weight training would begin shortly thereafter, athletics director Tim Atwell said.