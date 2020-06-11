The spotlight has shined on Ed Howard since the 2014 Little League World Series and continued last summer in showcase games at Wrigley Field and in Long Beach, Calif.

The Chicago Cubs selected the shortstop from Mount Carmel High School with the 16th pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft Wednesday night.

The Chicago White Sox selected Garrett Crochet, a left handed pitcher from the University of Tennessee, while the St. Louis Cardinals picked Jordan Walker, a high school power hitter from Decatur, Georgia.

Here is a recap of the teams’ selections:

“I’m excited to be a hometown guy,” said the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Howard, who starred at Mount Carmel until his senior season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I think it’s special. It’s unique. I’m ready to take on that challenge.”

Howard is the Cubs’ first high school player drafted in the first round since outfielder Albert Almora Jr. in 2012.

The selection of Howard, an African American, occurred two days after team President Theo Epstein expressed a desire for him and the Cubs to become a more diverse organization.

“I hear what’s he’s saying,” Howard said. “I feel what’s going on in the world is crazy. We’ve all got to come together and realize that we’re all the same.”

But Howard’s talents and maturity stood out.

“He's got an electric skill set,” said Dan Kantrovitz, the Cubs’ vice president of scouting. “He's a plus shortstop. He's got pop in his bat. He can run. He can impact the game in so many ways.

Howard batted .421 (48-for-114) with 11 doubles, four triples and three homers in 35 games in his junior season, and he was regarded as the top defensive high school shortstop in the draft.

Howard played in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game at Wrigley Field and was a member of Team USA’s 18-under club.

Crochet, who stands 6-foot-6, made 18 appearances, including six starts, for Tennessee in 2019. He finished second on the team with 81 strikeouts.

The White Sox took him 11th overall.

He was hit in the face with a line drive and suffered a fractured jaw but came back two weeks later and helped Tennessee to its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2005 by pitching two scoreless innings against North Carolina Wilmington, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. Crochet missed three weeks this spring as a precaution with shoulder soreness, according to the News Sentinel. He returned and struck out six in three innings in his only outing of 2020.

Jordan Walker was wearing the Decatur (Ga.) High's No. 17 jersey with the pinstripes and "D" logo when the Cardinals introduced him as their first pick, 21st overall, in the 2020 MLB draft.

"I'm beyond excited to play — I'm ready," he said. "The minute I heard my name called I was jumping for joy."

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Walker just turned 18 and has committed to Duke. Scouts believe he'll stack strength onto his frame and catapult swing without slowing his innate athleticism. The Cardinals were referred to his "high ceiling" as well his ambition and off-field, academic acumen.

Walker's father, Derek, spoke at length Wednesday night about how the family has prioritized his son earning a college degree. He called his wife, Katrina, "professor" during his explanation. She earned her master's degree in business economics at Washington University and lived in St. Louis before going into teaching. Major League Baseball's program that pays for college is a leading factor in why the Walkers expressed a willingness, even eagerness, to have Jordan sign.

The assigned bonus for the 21st pick is $3,132,300.

Walker was able to play 16 games before the global pandemic halted sports at all levels, and he hit .457 with four homers and an OPS greater than 1.500. As a junior, Walker added more than 20 stolen bases to his 17 homers and that .519 average.

The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick.

The baseball-bashing Torkelson played first base in college, but the Tigers plan to move him to third. Detroit opened the draft for the second time in three years.

Torkelson hit 54 home runs at Arizona State and finished two shy of Bob Horner's school record.

Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 to Baltimore after the Orioles took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick a year ago.

Miami took Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer; Kansas City selected Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy; Toronto went with Vanderbilt shortstop Austin Martin; Seattle chose Georgia righty Emerson Hancock; and Pittsburgh picked New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales.

Tennessee high school outfielder Robert Hassell ended the run on college players, going No. 8 to San Diego. Florida high school outfielder Zac Veen was chosen by Colorado with the ninth pick, followed by the Los Angeles Angels selecting Louisville lefty Reid Detmers to round out the top 10.

The story contains material distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC, and The Associated Press.