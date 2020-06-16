Weight-training and conditioning for high school athletes in the Annawan-Wetherfield co-op began in earnest Monday at two locations.

Athletes were masked and then wiped down equipment after each use as they worked individually in small groups of six or seven in scheduled 45-minute blocks.

Football coach Logan Willits, in his role as weight-room coordinator, and other supervisors ensured that Stage 1 of the return-to-play coronavirus guidelines were followed.

For Brady Kelley, a three-sport athlete preparing for his senior season, it’s as much about seeing teammates as it is working out.

“It’s just being around each other,” Kelley said. “We haven’t seen each other for months. We just all miss each other.”

During the lockdown, Kelley says he and junior Tucker Forrest have been working out together. Their routine involves throwing the ball around, lifting six days a week, running 40-yard sprints and doing broad jumps.

Willits and assistant football coach Carl Anderson supervised the workouts at Wethersfield High School. They took turns with their respective groups: one used the weight room while the other provided instruction on speed and agility out on the football practice field.

“Agility stuff, a little bit of running depending on the day,” said Willits. “Just get a little bit more flexible and not be super sore when they leave the weight room portion. This morning we worked on changing direction.”

Willits said the routines they designed are broad-based, because they have to accommodate not just the football players, but baseball players and those on Jeff Parsons’ basketball team.

“We’re trying to train multiple sports,” he said. “Some of our kids are nonfootball guys. We’re working with some of Coach Parsons’ basketball guys and some of my baseball guys. Don’t want to square them away even without sports specific stuff. We don’t just want to do one sport skill. Having them change direction, having them be explosive, working with their running form, a little bit. So we think we’re trying to help everyone out.”

A-W training is taking place at Annawa High School in the evenings under Joe Schmidt, Michael Smith and Tony Gripp. Willits said he is appreciative that so many coaches are pitching in and supervising either the weight training or conditioning segments. At Wethersfield, volleyball coach Tonya Vincent has a session at 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesday and girls basketball coach Todd Hansen has a session at 5 p.m. the same days.

These were the first activities sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association since the basketball state championships were canceled in mid-March.

The goals are modest, but targeted, Willits said.

“I think the biggest benefit we have been able to see is a lot of these guys have been doing a little bit on their own, but they haven’t been pushing as much as when they have a designed workout when someone is monitoring them.”

So far, the effort’s been there. Training alongside someone helps.

“We have great kids that want to stay active,” Willits said. “But it’s a lot easier when you are around your friends to do it.”