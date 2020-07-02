Is this London? No, it's Iowa.

As part of Major League Baseball's overhauled schedule for a shortened, 60-game season, the Cardinals will replace the New York Yankees and play the Chicago White Sox at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. Multiple sources confirmed Wednesday that the Cardinals would be the White Sox's new opponent for the Aug. 13 game.

According to the Chicago Tribune, both the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers had been under consideration as replacement opponents, too.

The 2020 regular season schedule is expected to be finalized and announced as early as Monday.

Construction on an 8,000-seat temporary ballpark adjacent to the "Field of Dreams" movie site — complete with a corn field walkthrough to get to the diamond — has been ongoing this summer during baseball's stoppage for the global pandemic. Major League Baseball's intent is to host the single-game event as scheduled, but recognizes that local policies, league policies and the virus will still determine if the game can be played. This week, Iowa was placed on New York's COVID-19 travel advisory list because of the rate of infection in the state.

They're building it, so MLB wants teams to come.

"To date, there has been no change in the status of the event, and we hope to have the option to play," MLB wrote in a statement to the Post-Dispatch. "Construction is continuing and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding the recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the site. Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand."

The "Field of Dreams Game" was the latest venture by Major League Baseball to expand its regular-season games to nontraditional outlets. The 2020 season originally included games in Mexico and London, and the draft was to be held in Omaha, Nebraska, in conjunction with the College World Series.

The Cardinals have become more active in recent years lobbying for these event games, and after playing the Reds in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2019, the Cardinals gave up two home games to host the Cubs in London. The London Series 2020 would have been the first National League games played in the United Kingdom, but the event was canceled soon after the global pandemic forced baseball to postpone its season indefinitely.

The reformatted schedule places teams in geographic silos to limit the length of travel and maximize the number of games to 60 in 66 days. The Cardinals will play 10 games each against NL Central rivals and the remaining 20 against American League Central foes. That realignment meant the Yankees would no longer be on the White Sox schedule.

The White Sox are hosting the event because of the team's prominent role in the 1989 movie filmed at the field that has remained a tourist destination for decades. The movie "Field of Dreams" is based upon W,P. Kinsella's novel, "Shoeless Joe," and tells the story of the former White Sox great — banned from baseball because of the Black Sox scandal — playing alongside other apparitions at a baseball diamond carved into an Iowa cornfield. The book and the movie use baseball and the romance and magic of the game to reconnect a farmer with his late father.

The voice that inspires the farmer to build the field in the movie at one point says, "Go the distance."

For the Cardinals, who once had their passports ready for Great Britain, will exchange crickets for cricket and, health permitting, have a chance to emerge from the corn, play on a new field for Major League Baseball, and make history.

The distance they have to go won't be as far.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.