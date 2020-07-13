Illinois High School Association executive director Craig Anderson said Friday in an interview with WJRM’s Jim Taylor that he is concerned but remains optimistic that fall sports will start.

"As of today, as a result of recent decisions we've had to make in just the last couple days, it has me a bit concerned," Anderson said. "I remain hopeful that even with these setbacks that we'll get back to more activity soon assuming that our schools continue to do it safely and we don't have any spikes or spread of the virus."

Anderson’s interview followed a decision by the Illinois Department of Public Health to make Phase 4 return-to-play rules more restrictive by requiring masks be worn by all participants in indoor activities, eliminate physical contact in drills and practices and to strictly enforce a 50-person limit on gatherings.

"We've got to get back to having the permission to being able to have some physical contact in order for us to play a number of our fall sports, so many of our sports require that physical contact," he added. "It's something that we've got to progress towards and we'll see what happens with that in the coming weeks."

Anderson didn't rule out the possibility of delayed, canceled or shortened seasons.

"I think depending on how this trends, a delayed start may be letting our students get back to school and get that underway before we resume some activities, will be things we'll have to consider. That's definitely possible — a couple of weeks working our way back to some of these opportunities," Anderson said. "If we have to shorten a season but can still provide the opportunity, it's something I'm sure our board will consider."

According to the IHSA standard calendar, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, boys soccer, football, girls tennis, volleyball and girls swimming are scheduled to start practices on Aug. 10.

"Our kids, in my opinion, desperately need opportunities," Anderson said. "Activities are a part of school. They really go hand in hand with the development of our young people. We need both.

"We have to work together and work for progress to provide opportunities for these kids."

Flipping the fall and spring sports seasons remains an option.

"That still isn't off the table," Anderson said. "It gets more complicated as we get closer to the start of the fall, but if we can't have physical contact and that's going to be the directive, other sports that we could play with limited to no physical contact, it may still make sense to flip seasons. A lot of those decisions are going to be made soon, I believe."