The Illinois High School Association announced Tuesday afternoon that it will no longer propose return-to-play guidelines to state agencies and the governor’s office during the coronavirus pandemic.

The IHSA is a private, not-for-profit organization based in Bloomington that has acted on behalf of more than 800 member high schools in the state because it manages state championship series in 29 sports and nine activities.

The IHSA is not funded by tax dollars nor administered by the state government.

But after a series of instances this summer in which its recommendations were delayed or countermanded, including the state’s decision last week to tighten restrictions that has since prompted a lawsuit, the IHSA will let the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois State Board of Education and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office decide how and when interscholastic activities will resume.

"Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and directives from IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes," explained IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in the news release that accompanied the IHSA decision on Tuesday. "As a result, we feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward."

This ends the game of bureaucratic table tennis the IHSA has been playing, especially as it pertains to the IDPH, 27 days before the planned start of the fall sports season. It also comes barely a week ahead of a meeting of the IHSA Board of Directors, whose agenda was to plot a course for sports this fall.

"There is an unprecedented level of planning for this school year due to COVID-19, and we have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics," said Anderson.

The IHSA’s journey to this point has been a long one, going back to mid-March.

Concern about the pandemic had prompted the IHSA to cancel its high school basketball championships in March and call off the subsequent spring sports season.

Its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee — often referred to by the acronym SMAC — had been working in earnest since its April 6 meeting on developing responses to the changing situation — setting goals of salvaging the spring season, paving the way for having a summer acclimatization program, and setting the groundwork so activities could resume should classes convene for the 2020-21 school year.

All of the committee’s work was done with the understanding that in-person learning would have to be restored in the state before activities and athletics would resume. "We have to get back to face-to-face, if we’re going to offer sports and activities," said Rockridge High School principal Katy Hasson, vice president and at-large member of the IHSA board of directors, in an interview conducted on May 21.

Much of SMAC’s work was in line with return-to-play guidelines established by the National Federation of State High School Associations, which produced a document by its own sports medicine panel in April. The NFHS also provided procedures so athletes who had been in a lockdown could safely conduct offseason conditioning.

The Illinois SMAC committee includes four physicians: Dr. Cynthia LaBella of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Dr. Preston Wolin of Seton Medical Center of Chicago, Dr. Darren Hancock of Chicago and Dr. Darr Leutz of Jacksonville. The committee’s other members include an official, Sara Flanigan of Wauconda; two school administrators in Dennis Piron, an assistant athletics director in Batavia, and Ryan Hornaday, an athletics director from Tuscola; and four athletics trainers, Chris Murphy of Glenbard East, Gregory Gaa of Peoria, Dustin Fink of Mount Zion and Amanda Baugher of Collinsville.

Stacey Lambert, the IHSA assistant executive director who works with SMAC, wrote in an email dated May 20 to this reporter that the first draft document that SMAC developed went to the IHSA board on May 19.

The IHSA goal then was to have pertinent sections of the guidelines released in concert and in accord with Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the multi-stage approach for revitalization.

Yet, as it turned out, rarely were the parties synchronized.

That section of the guidelines now known as Phase 3 and then referred to as Stage 1, did not get IDPH approval until June 5 — eight days after the state was already in Phase 3.

Another delay accompanied the next stage of the IHSA’s return-to-play plan.

The state went into Phase 4 on June 26. The state’s own guidelines for recreational sports permitted contests — welcome news to businesses such as Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria, which conducts youth softball and baseball tournaments for travel teams.

The IHSA, however, did not get its Phase 4 approval until July 3 (and because of the holiday weekend, not enacting them until July 5 at the earliest) — even though most of the rules were the same as those being used to conduct youth sports.

In the next few days there were news media accounts of an outbreak among youth in Lake Zurich; 10 students who participated in sports camps and one parent tested positive for the coronavirus.

July 9 was an eventful — even alarming — day for those who tracked the coronavirus, as 1,018 Illinoisans tested positive. It was the most for a single day in more than a month.

The IHSA said on July 9 it complied with an IDPH request to impose stricter guidelines to the Phase 4 rules, including a requirement to wear masks, a ban on all physical contact that effectively canceled all plans to hold scrimmages and a strict 50-person limit on gatherings including practices.

Meanwhile, youth sports continued without any alterations to their rules of operation. In fact, Kewanee-area travel teams participated in events in Peoria, East Peoria and Rock Island.

The additional Phase 4 rules for high schools also brought a Montgomery County lawsuit from Thomas DeVore, a lawyer from the St. Louis area whose children attend school in Hillsboro. One of the allegations in the suit, as reported by the Chicago Tribune, was that the IHSA exceeded its authority when it amended the Phase 4 guidelines as requested by the state.

The release from the IHSA did not provide many details about that sequence of events, but did offer its version of them.

"The IHSA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee had previously developed its own Return To Play Guidelines, which were then collaboratively amended, and then approved, by IDPH. The Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines were then amended at IDPH’s request to include a greater emphasis on masks, and also eliminated scrimmages in sports that require physical contact. IHSA teams can currently conduct limited summer contact workouts within the Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines as directed by IDPH and ISBE. Final approval on the revised Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines from IDPH are forthcoming," the release said.

The IHSA found itself in the role of trying to advise membership on a health issue because enforcing offseason training rules has — over time — become one of its responsibilities. It establishes a dead period so students could have time to themselves, limits the number of times coaches can interact with students in the offseason so no school has an unfair advantage, and sets protective measures so training does not occur when there is high heat and humidity.

As an organization operating within the sphere of education, it had a good track record on compliance. It could encourage member schools to adhere to the standardized calendar and it established uniformity of rules so state competitions could be conducted fairly. As a matter of course, it was unsurprising that amid the pandemic, schools looked to the IHSA to provide a framework so play could resume.

What became apparent during the Phase 4, release, however, was not a uniform approach to the coronavirus, at all. Each member school that wanted to conduct summer activities had to come up with its own plan to meet the Phase 4 requirements and get those approved by the resident stage agency — in most cases — the county health department or county emergency services department.

Instead of one set of rules, there were, in effect, more than 800 of them, all slightly different. It was the exact inverse of how the IHSA operates.

The IHSA can now return to focusing on managing the postseason series for the upcoming sports season, including the entire high school football season.

"We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do," said Anderson. "To make that happen, it’s important that we allow IDPH, ISBE and the Governor’s Office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols."