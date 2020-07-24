Andy Stefanellii, coach at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland — the WCAC champion in 2019 and one of the country’s elite high school football programs — has yet to speak to his entire team at once.

Last week, skill practices started with nine-man pods, and no more than 50 players on the field at once. There are symptom checks and protocols, social distancing and disinfectant.

It’s safe, or as safe as high school football can be amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s really the problem. Because keeping the kids six feet apart isn’t too hard, Stefanelli says, except when they’re between drills or in line. That’s when they naturally drift toward each other and talk.

There’s also the liability waiver families had to sign, which Stefanelli calls, "standard practice everywhere, as people return to doing things in schools and things like that." Most families signed away.

"If it was a liability waiver for COVID-19, that strikes me as pretty unethical," said Zach Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University. "And if I had a kid and his coach asked him to sign that waiver, I would never let that kid play for that coach again."

Though whether such waivers would hold up in court is unclear, they could become common in high school programs nationwide that hold a fall season. In Florida, the FHSAA discussed having athletes sign waivers acknowledging signs and symptoms of COVID-19, as well as its risks, at a meeting on Monday.

Stefanelli knows the coronavirus is serious, but he feels safe and he wants to coach. He hears talk about playing a spring season and thinks it would be a mistake. He knows pushing back the start of the season is a serious possibility and so is canceling everything.

"If schools in Texas or Florida and Arizona, where there’s spikes, say, ‘Hey, look, we’re gonna push it off,’ I think at least there’s some data driving that," he said. "Where it’s happening in areas that it’s not, I wonder what they’re looking at. What’s driving that decision?

As of now, only a few states have gone as far as pushing their start dates back, but discussion about doing so has picked up in many parts of the country. New Mexico became the first state to move its fall sports season to the spring last week.

"I already think it’s hurting recruiting for a young kid," said Jamey DuBose, coach at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia. "I’ve got about three or four sophomore kids that are probably, I would say looking at them and knowing them, they’re gonna be Power Five guys. But normally, those guys would already have maybe got an offer or maybe have gotten quite a bit of interest. And schools really don’t know much about them right now, because they didn’t have an opportunity to see them in spring training as a sophomore athlete."

With the U.S. recently crossing the 70,000 cases per day threshold, epidemiologists and infectious disease experts say playing sports in the fall simply isn’t smart in most parts of the country.

"In my mind, I don’t know how you do it (in certain places) without just saying well, we’re gonna accept, football’s more important than people’s health," said Preeti Malani, the chief health officer at the University of Michigan and a member of the Big Ten’s task force on returning to play. "And it’s not just the individuals playing football, it’s really what it does to a whole community."

Malani doesn’t think playing is impossible with the right precautions and the right environment. But that means a 14-day decline in caseload and a positivity rate around 5%, which few places in the U.S. have right now. Least of all, football hotbeds such as Florida, Texas and Louisiana, where a high school player was recently hospitalized with COVID-19.

In comparison, Illinois’ Region 2, the I-80 corridor that encompasses Henry County, the Quad Cities, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, Oswego and Morris, has had a 12-day increase in caseload positivity but it’s never been higher than 4.1%.

A football game itself still requires 22 players getting up close and personal.

"I know coaches are gonna do their best, but they’re not necessarily trained at this stuff, right?" Binney said. "So I think that is taking a risk. And having fewer resources means that it’s more likely the virus sneaks in and makes its way around the team. Especially if you’re not testing regularly, to be able to catch it before people develop symptoms, which we know is insufficient, and results in large outbreaks if you just wait for symptoms."

The science is clear that COVID-19 rarely leads to serious complications or death in young people. The fear is that players will spread the coronavirus in their community.

"When you have no immunity to speak of, really, in the community, it can just really rage like wildfire," Malani said. "So I think that the communities that want their students to play football, I don’t know."

Gary Joseph is the coach of Katy High School in Texas, a program that’s won eight state titles. It’s in Harris County, a hot spot that’s generally seen more than 1,000 cases per day recently. Joseph knows that his kids likely are not staying socially distant — he sees them getting into cars in groups when parents pick them up from strength and conditioning work — making the protocols at practice largely ceremonial.

On Monday, the University Interscholastic League announced the season would be delayed five weeks for the state's two largest classifications, one of which includes Katy.

Joseph sees the apprehension and hopes they can still pull out a fall season. His program already had a two-week shutdown.

"We don’t want to endanger our kids," Joseph said. "We’re not gonna endanger our kids. If this is not a situation where we feel comfortable and confident in them coming out of it, we don’t need to play."