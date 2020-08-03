The Illinois Elementary School Association not only reinstated fall sports, it created a modified sports schedule for the 2020-21 school year to take advantage of Restore Illinois’ new classification system of youth sports that can be conducted as part of Phase 4 of the coronavirus pandemic revitalization.

"It's about giving hope to these kids to play," IESA executive director Steve Endsley told the Journal Star in Peoria. "We're in a difficult time. The variables that are involved, we're standing in quicksand. We are trying to make a move."

The IESA announced these changes on its website late Friday afternoon. It rescinds the order of July 23 when its board of directors chose to cancel golf, cross country, softball and baseball in response to a lack of direction from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The new season plan relies heavily on the All Sports Guidance document released from the governor’s office on Wednesday.

"It is important to remember that the 2020-21 school year is not going to be the same as previous years," the IESA announcement said. "We are hopeful that the remainder of the sports and activities will be held. Currently, the majority of those activities have been deemed as medium or high risk. The Board felt that the plan they approved provides direction and a blueprint should we be able to move forward."

The plan comes with a caveat: if Gov. J.B. Pritzker orders all schools on remote learning, all IESA sports will be suspended or canceled.

Fall sports will have a traditional fall season, running August to October, with one exception: practices started Monday, Aug. 3, a week later in some cases. Because the governor’s new rules do not go into effect until Aug. 15, athletic directors were told to cancel any contests before that date.

The IESA’s modified plan has seven bullet points:

Shorter regular season schedule for winter and spring.

Conduct regional tournaments in sports where state series is in three tiers.

Conduct sectional tournaments in sports where state series is in two tiers.

It is possible there will be no state series if the guidelines do not allow them.

Activities that can happen virtually can remain in traditional seasons.

Activities that cannot happen virtually could potentially need to adjust their season.

Adopted the Illinois High School Association’s return-to-play guidelines for Phase 4 in all sports.

This is how the new sports season will break down:

In the fall, boys and girls golf will have a sectional tournament on Sept. 9. Baseball and softball practice begins Aug. 3, games on Aug. 15, regional tournament Sept. 21-26 and season ends on Oct. 9. Boys and girls cross country also starts practice Aug. 3, meets begin Aug. 15, Sectional meet will be Oct. 10-17, which also ends the season.

The winter will have a different look. Boys basketball begins practice Jan. 4, games begin Jan. 16, regional tournament will be the week of Feb. 22. Girls volleball practices begin Jan. 11, games begin Jan. 23, regional tournament will be the week of March 1. Wrestling practice begins Jan. 11, matches begin Jan. 23, regional tournament will be March 6. Competitive cheerleading has yet to be determined, though the IESA said to expect a later competition date than the previously scheduled Jan. 23.

In the spring, girls basketball will begin practice March 8, games on March 20 and regional tournament the week of April 26. Dates for boys and girls bowling are unaffected. Boys and girls track and field will begin practice March 1, meets begin March 15, sectional meet for 1A-2A will be May 7-8, state for 1A-2A will be May 14-15, sectional meet for 3A-4A will be May 14-15, state meet for 3A-4A will be May 21-22.

On the activities side, schools may conduct speech contests from start of September to the end of May, chess state tournament will be Feb. 26-27, scholastic bowl is unaffected and music contests have yet to be determined.

Schools will be limited to a maximum of two contests per week and no tournament or event of more than three teams. Baseball-softball may play three times if one of the events is a doubleheader.

Sports will be suspended in any region that returns to Phase 3 or lower under the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.

Spectators are subject to state health department guidelines, which limits 50 to indoors and 20 percent stadium capacity outdoors.

Regular season contests should be limited to conference opponents, schools within a 30-mile radius or within their EMS region.

E-learning students are eligible to participate provided the local school district allows their participation.