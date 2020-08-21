7-7; 4.0 GB for second in NL Central

Up Next: Fri-Sun vs. Reds; Mon-Wed vs Royals; Thur vs. Pirates

Thursday: Kolten Wong hit an RBI single and St. Louis returned to Busch Stadium with a rousing rally, scoring three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Reds 5-4. Yadier Molina drove in three runs, including an RBI single in the ninth. The nine-time All-Star catcher made his first appearance since being sidelined by COVID-19 earlier this month. Seth Elledge (1-0) picked up his first major league win with a scoreless ninth. The Cardinals rallied against Reds closer Raisel Iglesias (1-2).

15-11; 2 GB for third in AL Central

Up next: Fri-Sun vs. Cubs; Tue-Wed vs. Pirates

Thursday: White Sox beat the Tigers 9-0. Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series and Chicago completed its first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years. Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk as the White Sox won their fifth straight.

16-8; in first in NL Central

Up Next: Fri-Sun vs. White Sox; Mon-Wed at Tigers

Highlight: Angels star Mike Trout flinched after yet another high-and-tight fastball from San Francisco reliever Shaun Anderson, prompting a warning from the plate umpire Thursday night in the Giants' 10-5 win over Los Angeles. Once play resumed, Trout tripled off the fence in left field.

Division leaders: Tampa Bay took over first in the AL East at 17-9, a half-game lead over the Yankees. Minnesota at 17-9 holds a half-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. Oakland is 18-8 and 2.5 up over Houston in the AL West. Atlanta leads the NL East at 14-11, 1.5 games ahead of Miami. Chicago leads the NL Central at 16-8, 4 games ahead of St. Louis. Los Angeles is 19-8 and 4 games up on San Diego in the NL West.

Batting: Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies leads the majors with a .424 average. D.J. LeMahieu of the Yankees is at .411. Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padress has 12 home runs while Mike Trout of the Angels and Luke Voit of the Yankees each have 10.

Pitching: Trevor Bauer of the Reds is 3-0 and has a 0.68 earned run average. Shane Bieber of the Indians has 65 strikeouts.

Mets: The New York Mets received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization, Major League Baseball said, prompting the postponement of two games. The finale of the Mets' four-game series at Miami was called off an hour before it was scheduled to start Thursday night. Friday's game between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field was also postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted, MLB said.