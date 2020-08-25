Tuesday

Aug 25, 2020 at 6:20 AM


HS SCHEDULE


Wednesday, Aug. 26


Cross Country


Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Stark County in Toulon, 6 p.m. (time change)


Thursday, Aug. 27


Boys golf


Annawan-Wethersfield vs. United, Bureau Valley at The Dunes, 4 p.m.


Kewanee vs. Fulton, Hall at Baker Park, 4 p.m.


Girls golf


Annawan-Wethersfield vs. United, Bureau Valley at The Dunes, 4 p.m.


Kewanee vs. Sherrard at Frye Lake, Sherrard, 4 p.m.


GIRLS TENNIS


Monday, Aug. 24


At Northeast Park


East Peoria 5, Kewanee 4


BOYS GOLF


Monday, Aug. 24


At The Dunes, Kewanee


United 181, Kewanee 186, Annawan-Wethersfield 205


Medalist: Drew Brown, United, 37


At Valley View, Cambridge


Ridgewood 171, Rockridge 171


Medalist: Tom Bumann, Ridgewood, 39


GIRLS GOLF


Monday, Aug. 24


At The Dunes, Kewanee


Kewanee 210, United 239, Annawan-Wethersfield 292


Medalist: Mya MIrocha, Kewanee, 39


At Oak Run, Dahinda


Mercer County 183, Mid-County 220, Princeville 221, Williamsfield 243


Medalist: Christina Snowden, Mia Hilyer, Mercer County, 44