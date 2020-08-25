United’s Drew Brown and Kewanee’s Mya Mirocha were the medalists Monday, leading their respective squads to victory at the Dunes.

Brown shot a 2-over-par 37, firing in a birdie on the first and sixth holes for the Monmouth United boys. United’s Caleb Copeland and Parker Cassidy each shot a 47 while Kittner McVey had a 50.

"He put us on his back and carried us for the win," said United coach Jeff Neal, who said he’s glad Brown has embraced his role as team captain and is tutoring the team. "He’s gonna play college golf. This is going to help him. Show his coaches he’s a team player."

Mirocha hit a rough patch on No. 7, but also birdied the first and sixth holes for the Kewanee girls.

"Very good victory for the girls," said Kewanee coach Kandice Hansen. "Very proud of them. Mya had a great night. Parred out after a double and a bogey."

United won the boys meet with a score of 181. Kewanee was second at 186 and Annawan-Wethersfield was third at 205.

Kewanee was led by Chaz Peed who had a 44. Every member of Peed’s group knocked around the course’s central woods on No. 8. After swinging their way free of the trees to reach the green, Peed had a solid 12-foot putt.

Kewanee’s Walkyr Peed had a 45, Lucas Ensley a 48 and Emmitt Brokaw a 49. Kadin Rednour shot a 54 and Andrew Norton a 57.

"The boys did good tonight," said Hansen. "Lost another close one to a good United team. Had four in the 40s, anytime you do this out at the Dunes, I’m happy with that."

A-W’s Jacob Cathelyn also had a 44, finding his stride on his home course. He shot for par on five holes, including the four-stroke No. 9.

For A-W, Austin Peck had a 52, Rhett Hulick a 54 and Zach Harker a 55. Ben Ryan shot a 56 and Austin Chayer a 58.

A-W coach Ann Heller thought the matchups from the pairings were solid, but for whatever reason, her boys team "kind of struggled."

"I don’t know if it was the heat. Being in school and then the heat. Not awake on a Monday," said Heller, whose team has to turn around and face a state qualifier in Ridgewood the next day. "They’ve got to get aggressive."

Kewanee won the girls meet with a score of 210. United was second at 239 and Annawan-Wethersfield was third at 292.

For the Kewanee girls, Natalie Yepsen shot a 48, Emma Crofton had a 59 and Hope Peed a 54. Aspen Schwickerath shot a 67 and Eleanor Burkhart a 69.

A-W’s girls broke 300 at home for the first time. "A lot have only golfed for 2 ½ weeks. Progress. We’re making progress," Heller said.

Elizabeth McGill had a 68, Elaina Manuel a 72, Hope Ericson a 75 and Chloe Liichow a 77. Ella Manuel contributed a 78.

For United, Paige McKeon shot 50, Haley Marshall had 60, Becca Merry a 61, Josie McElwee a 68 and Addy Trego a 70.

The match started with temps around 90 and slowly creeped down after the first hour of play. Some golfers trudged back to the clubhouse while a few hitched rides on carts, returning to the picnic tables outside to report their scores. Everyone looked weary and wrung out.