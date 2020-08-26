Ridgewood’s boys golf team tackled the Dunes with aplomb.

Ridgewood won a dual meet against Annawan-Wethersfield 165 to 214. Ridgewood was only 21 strokes over par as a team and had the three best rounds of the match.

Ganon Greenman was the medalist. Playing in the No. 2 pairing, Greenman shot an even par 36, birdies on No. 4 and the final hole gave him the edge. He had a solid tee shot on the course’s signature water hole, the dogleg right No. 5, which he finished for par 4.

Greenman had a one-stroke victory over teammate Tom Bumann, who played in the No. 1 pairing. Bumann shot a 37. After a sharp start, shooting 16 on the first four holes, Baumann was on a pace to par-out. But his tee shot on No. 9 went right and took a 5 on the hole.

Bill Baumann shot a 41, hitting for par on five holes.

Ridgewood’s other results: David Swanson shot a 51, Kyle Nimrick a 52 and Hunter Meirhaeghe a 53.

"The kids are playing some real good golf, coming in with some real nice scores," said Ridgewood coach Shannon Bumann, who returns the top three golfers from the team that qualified for state last season. Ridgewood will be a regional host at Cambridge’s Valley View.

"Home course situation. Really have our fingers crossed, so we can win that darn thing."

Annawan-Wethersfield’s Jacob Cathelyn had a 45, Rhett Hulick had a 53, Austin Peck shot 56 and Austin Chayer a 60. Also for A-W, Zach Harker and Ben Ryan each had a 61.

A-W Ann Heller said players returned to the clubhouse picnic table area frustrated with their scores, so elements of their game will be addressed at the next practice.

"I told the boys before they went out they were playing quite a formidable opponent in Ridgewood," she said. "If you try to keep up with these boys you’ll end up overswinging, and getting yourselves in trouble. My suggestion to them was to play their own game, try to improve their own game, and learn from the game from these wonderful Ridgewood players."