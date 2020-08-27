19-12; 0.5 GB tied for second in AL Central

Up next: Fri-Sun vs. Royals

Wednesday: José Abreu homered, Dallas Keuchel pitched six dominant innings, and surging Chicago pounded Pittsburgh 10-3 as the White Sox won for the ninth time in 10 games. Abreu's 12th home run was Chicago's fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez slugged a three-run homer, Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive and Edwin Encarnacion added a solo shot for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs. Keuchel (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven in his third straight win.

18-12; in first in NL Central

Up Next: Fri-Sun at Reds

Wednesday: Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double to cap Detroit's five-run sixth inning, and the Tigers held on to beat the Cubs 7-6. The Cubs trailed 7-3 entering the ninth, but Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single and Albert Almora added a run-scoring double. An infield single by Ian Happ put the tying run on first with nobody out, then Anthony Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly that center fielder Victor Reyes caught against the wall, some 420 feet from the plate. Detroit pitcher Buck Farmer snagged Kyle Schwarber's line drive to end it.

11-9; 2 GB for second in NL Central

Up Next: Fri-Sun vs. Indians

Wednesday: Kolten Wong drew a bases-loaded walk to cap off a four-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted St. Louis over Kansas City 6-5. Tyler O'Neill tied the game at 5 with a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded off the glove of third baseman Maikel Franco. Wong coaxed a five-pitch walk off Randy Rosario (0-1). Alex Reyes (1-0) got the win.

Protesting: St. Louis outfielder Dexter Fowler and pitcher Jack Flaherty opted to sit out the game in solidarity with other players around the league in protest of the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Highlight: Michael Perez hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Wednesday night.

AL Central: Mike Clevinger pitched effectively in his first start since breaking COVID-19 protocols and Tyler Naquin doubled home the go-ahead run in a three-run eighth inning as Cleveland beat Minnesota 6-3.

Racial justice: Three Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape drove the decisions in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco were called off hours before they were set to begin.