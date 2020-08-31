Kewanee’s boys team won its season-opening cross country meet on Friday — though it took a tie-breaking procedure to resolve it.

With Kewanee and St. Bede both tied at 28 points, the showing of their respective sixth runners determined the outcome.

That meant the team title came down to a race for the 10th spot between Kewanee senior Connor Bryan, who finished in 23:16, ahead of St. Bede’s junior Zack Lambie, who came in at 25:10.

Orion was third with 84 points.

Because of the 90-degree heat, the 3.02-mile course on Baker Park’s eastern side didn’t run particularly fast, but the competitors did race hard.

Case in point: Kewanee junior Colin Vanstechelman, who finished first in 19:42.

"We had a plan," said Kewanee coach Chad Palm. "We talked about going easy. Knowing who was in the field, who was in the course, and when opportunities would present themselves. Not to try and win it in the first half. You can do yourself a lot of harm in that first half. And suffer at the end."

Vanstechelman trailed most of the race, running on the heels of Logan Griggs, one of four returning members of a St. Bede team that qualified for sectionals last season.

But on the back stretch of the second loop, Vanstechelman overtook Griggs and built a sizable lead. Griggs came in second in 20:17.

"He played it beautifully, kept contact with the St. Bede runner, a very talented kid … we knew there would be somebody to contend with."

Vanstechelman entered the season recovering from a right knee injury that took him out of action for eight weeks in late April. "Went to a physical therapist for two months, then built up my mileage," he said.

St. Bede’s Miguel Jones was third in 20:22. Kewanee’s James Roginski was fourth in 21:24, and St. Bede’s James Sanchez was fifth in 22:17.

Kewanee’s Gabe Johnson was sixth in 22:31, St. Bede’s Daniel Dugosh was seventh in 22:45, Kewanee’s Julian Quintero was eighth in 22:54, Kewanee’s Calvin Desplinter was ninth in 22:01 and St. Bede’s Zach Roebuck was 11th overall in 24:49.

The girl’s race was won by St. Bede’s Brady Mudge, a junior, who finished in 25:18. St. Bede, the only school with five runners, won the meet by default with 15 points.

Kewanee took three of the next four spots with runners out for cross country for the first time. Soccer-regular Carley Crabtree was second in 26:19, freshman Natalee Martin was third in 26:46 and freshman Melissa Fragoso was fifth in 28:40.

Orion’s Melaina Meisenburg was fourth in 27:47. Orion held out some runners because it was scheduled for a meet on Saturday.

Palm was pleased to conduct a meet, rather than an event of time trials, which some schools are doing in response to the pandemic.

"We have tried to avoid that, because this is, first and foremost, a sport about racing each other," he said. "And that’s what the kids love to do. That’s what the fans love to see. We can do it safely and we had a fantastic time tonight."