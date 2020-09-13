DETROIT — Mitchell Trubisky perfectly lofted a 27-yard go-ahead touchdown pass into the fingertips of Anthony Miller with 1:54 remaining and the Chicago Bears held on to beat the Detroit Lions 27-23 on Sunday.

"We knew we weren't out of it when we were down 17," Trubisky said.

Detroit drove to the Chicago 16 with a chance to win on the final possession, and rookie running back D'Andre Swift dropped a pass in the end zone.

"What a break," Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledged.

On the next snap, Matthew Stafford threw another incomplete pass as time expired to complete the collapse.

Trubisky threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Chicago rally from a 23-6 deficit.

Trubisky, who held off Nick Foles to keep his job, completed 20 of 36 attempts for 242 yards with three touchdowns, including short passes for scores to Jimmy Graham and Javon Wims.

"He made some huge, huge throws, had some great moments," Graham said. "The kid wants it. The kid believes."

Stafford was 24 of 42 for 297 yards with a TD pass to T.J. Hockenson in the third quarter — and an interception that put Chicago in position to take its only lead of the game. He tried to force a pass to Marvin Jones that was deflected to Kyle Fuller.

"There's plays we all wish we had back," Stafford said. "I can't turn the ball over in the fourth quarter, there's no question about that."

Adrian Peterson ran for 93 yards on 14 carries in his Detroit debut, just four days after signing with the team, and he plans to lead the franchise with his play and words.

"We can't let this define us," Peterson said.