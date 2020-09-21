HAUBSTADT, IN - The Haubtstadt Hustler was Saturday, September 19, 2020 at “The Class Track” with 31 entries for the Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series.

The track saw first time winners of Kendall Ruble in the MSCS sprints and Olney’s Justin Jones in the UMP Modifieds.

The fans saw excitement of thrills and spills with a very scary time for Stan Beadles of Owensville, Indiana with his sprint car hitting the wall rupturing the fuel cell and immediately erupted in flames. Beadles wa in his car for a period of time trying to get out. Beadles had burns on his hands, arms, legs, and face and was flown to the burn center in Indianapolis.

Below are the results for the MSCS Sprints:

Schafer Oil quick time: Kyle Cummins 13.739

SPEC Racing Engine heat winners: Kendall Ruble, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chase Stockon, Kyle Cummins

AFCO Racing Products B-Main: Dakota Jackson

Rod End Supply Podium Feature event: Kendall Ruble, Chase Stockon, Jadon Rogers

Keizer Aluminum Wheel, top five of race, 5th place, Critter Malone

Wilwood Brakes, good break of the race 7th, Justin Grant

Saldana Racing Products, Lucky 13th, Kent Schmidt

Hinchman top running rookie, Anton Hernandez

Certified Rental hard charger, Robert Ballou

Hoosier Speed, Hard Luck of Race, Stan Beadles

Feature Results:

Kendall Ruble

Chase Stockon

Jadon Rogers

Robert Ballou

Critter Malone

Chris Windom

Justin Grant

Brady Bacon

C. J. Leary

Kyle Cummins

Brandon Mattox

Kent Schmidt

Dave Darland

Anton Hernandez

Dakota Jackson

Kevin Thomas Jr.

Carson Short

Eddie Tofoya Jr.

Chayse Hayhurst

Aric Gentry

Clinton Boyles

Shane Cottle

Jonathan Vennard

Stephen Schnapf

