Natalie Yepsen shot a 42 as medalist and the Kewanee girls golf team won its sixth match of the season on Monday at Baker Park.

Kewanee had a 199 team score, while Princeton shot 223 and Morrison 261.

For Kewanee, Mya Mirocha had a 49, Emma Crofton a 53, Aspen Schwickerath a 55 and Eleanor Burkhart a 56.

For Princeton, Olivia Eiken shot a 49, Byrnn Hieronymus a 53, Ashten Wilson a 59, Erin Dove a 62, Mary Underwood a 68 and Emily Rabe a 70.

For Morrison, Gigi Comely had a 64, Faith Green a 65 while Campbell Buikema and Anna Rinker each had a 66.

Tom Bumann shot a 35 to lead Ridgewood to a victory over three other schools on Tuesday.

Team scores were Ridgewood 171, United 173, Princeville 205 and West Central 243.

United’s Drew Brown and Parker Cassidy and Ridgewood’s Bill Bumann each shot a 41. United’s Caleb Copeland and Ridgewood’s Gannon Greenman each had a 43. Kittner McVey had a 48 for United while Kyle Nimrick and David Swanson each had a 53 for Ridgewood.

Scott Schock had a 50 for Princeville and Connor Gibb had a 51 for West Central.