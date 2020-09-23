HS SCHEDULES

Thursday, Sept. 24

Cross Country

Kewanee vs. Riverdale, Orion at Baker Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Stark County, West Central at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Kewanee vs. Princeton, St. Bede at Wyaton GC, Princeton, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Stark County, West Central at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Kewanee vs. Galesburg at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Girls Golf

Kewanee vs. St. Bede at Spring Creek GC, Spring Valley, 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

Kewanee vs. Orion at Baker Park, 4 p.m.